NCAA discussing NIL changes

FILE - In this April 25, 2018, file photo, the NCAA headquarters is shown in Indianapolis. More than a dozen national associations in various sports – hockey, soccer, tennis, golf, swimming and gymnastics, among them – have signed a memo outlining “significant concerns” about effects of allowing athletes to profit for use of their names, images and likenesses (NIL). (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
NCAA will vote in January to change NIL, transfer rules
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 12:40:18-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA is moving toward a temporary solution in addressing name, image and likeness compensation for student-athletes.

This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against limiting education-related compensation for student-athletes.

According to the Associated Press, the board of governors met with the Division I board of directors on Thursday to discuss the next step for sorting out NIL.

A solution being considered involves the NCAA waiving its rules banning athletes from being paid for use of their name, image, and likeness while still keeping bylaws that make pay-for-play and recruiting inducements impermissible.

A final decision could be made by the D1 board of directors next Wednesday, one day before NIL laws go into effect in at least seven states.

