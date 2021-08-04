NCAA has fallen short of upholding gender equity with men's and women's tournament, report finds

INDIANAPOLIS — A new report says the NCAA has fallen short of upholding its commitment to gender equity.

A law firm hired by the association to investigate equality issues released its highly-anticipated findings on Tuesday. The report includes a series of recommendations, including holding the men's and women's Final Four tournaments at the same site. Also, offering financial incentives to schools to improve their women's basketball programs.

The review comes after criticism over the disparities between the men's and women's tournaments earlier this year.

One viral video showed men's practice facilities and workout venues were far superior to those offered at the site of the women's tournament.

In response to this report, the NCAA Board of Governors released a statement saying, in part:

"This report provides useful guidance to improve our championships. We have directed the NCAA president to act urgently to address any organizational issues. We will continue to review and process the recommendations in the gender equity report as we move forward to strengthen championships for all student-athletes."