NCAA moves 2028 Women's Final Four to Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced it's moving the 2028 Women's Final Four from Gainbridge Fieldhouse to Lucas Oil Stadium to accommodate more fans.

The Division I Women's Basketball Committee voted to change venues for the Indianapolis event, citing the continued growth and sellout crowds for women's basketball.

"Moving the 2028 Women's Final Four to Lucas Oil Stadium will allow for more access for our fans, and it represents the continued growth of the sport," said Amanda Braun, director of athletics at Milwaukee and chair of the committee.

The move from Gainbridge Fieldhouse to Lucas Oil Stadium adds approximately 13,000 seats. The Women's Final Four has continued to sell out with steadily increasing public demand for tickets.

The 2028 Women's Final Four weekend in Indianapolis will also include the Division II and III championships.

"We are thrilled to see the Women's Final Four return to an active NFL stadium for the first time in over two decades," said Patrick Talty, president of Indiana Sports Corp. "This stage not only elevates the experience for student-athletes, coaches and fans but also reflects the remarkable growth and momentum of women's basketball."

Talty said hosting the championship "further cements our vision to make Indiana the women's sports capital of the world."

The committee also voted to continue the current preliminary-round format through the 2031 championship. In the current format, the First Four games and the first and second rounds are hosted at 16 campus sites.

A survey sent to Division I membership found 85% of respondents supported keeping the current format for at least the next few years.

The last three tournaments have recorded the three highest attendance figures for first and second rounds in championship history under the current model.