NCAA National Invitation Tournament (NIT) will remain in Indianapolis in 2025

Hinkle Fieldhouse will host its first NCAA tournament games since 1940 on Friday, March 18, 2021.
Posted at 1:35 PM, Jul 19, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will host the National Invitation Tournament for the second consecutive year in 2025, according to the NCAA.

The semifinals and championship of the 2025 NIT will remain in Indianapolis and be played at Butler University's Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Indianapolis will also host the 2026 NIT semifinals and championship as part of the combined Divisions I, II and III Men’s Basketball Championships.

The 2025 semifinals will take place Tuesday, April 1, with the championship game set for Thursday, April 3.

The 88th NIT will continue to feature a 32-team field with the first round, second round and quarterfinals played at campus sites.

In the 2024 NIT, both the semifinals and championship game were sold out at Hinkle Fieldhouse with more than 9,000 in attendance over both nights.

