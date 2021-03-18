NCAA players start #NotNCAAProperty movement as tournament begins for rights

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Big Dance tips off Wednesday, some who are playing in the tournament are again pushing for a share of the hundreds of millions of dollars the NCAA will pull in.

Players for more than 15 teams in the men's tournament have started tweeting using the hashtag #NotNCAAProperty.

Several Big Ten players are among those leading the effort, including Jordan Bohannon of Iowa and Geo Baker of Rutgers. They are upset that the NCAA's Division One Council delayed a vote on allowing athletes to make money off their names, images and likenesses for endorsements and other endeavors.

So far, seven states have passed laws giving those rights to college athletes.