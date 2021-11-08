NCAA streamlines constitution, set to give power to schools

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has set the stage for a dramatic restructuring of college sports.

The nation’s biggest and most influential governing body in college athletics released a draft of an 18 1/2-page constitution. That is cut down from 43 pages.

It focuses more on the NCAA’s broader goals of athlete welfare.

Most important, it would provide Division I — the highest level of college sports that includes major college football and the 351 schools eligible for the lucrative men’s basketball tournament — the autonomy to reshape everything from how revenue is shared to how rules are made and enforced.

The next nine months will see more work done on the details.