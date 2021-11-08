Watch
Sports

Actions

NCAA streamlines constitution, set to give power to schools

items.[0].image.alt
Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
NCAA Logo
Posted at 10:15 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 10:15:49-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has set the stage for a dramatic restructuring of college sports.

The nation’s biggest and most influential governing body in college athletics released a draft of an 18 1/2-page constitution. That is cut down from 43 pages.

It focuses more on the NCAA’s broader goals of athlete welfare.

Most important, it would provide Division I — the highest level of college sports that includes major college football and the 351 schools eligible for the lucrative men’s basketball tournament — the autonomy to reshape everything from how revenue is shared to how rules are made and enforced.

The next nine months will see more work done on the details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!