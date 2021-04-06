NCAA Tournament behind the scenes: An IUPUI graduate student's experience

INDIANAPOLIS — A stats caller. It's a job not many are familiar with, but it is essential to keeping the broadcast side of sports running smoothly.

Demi Johnson, 23, is a Master's student at IUPUI and is involved with the school’s athletic department. During the NCAA Tournament, she was able to work as a stats caller.

She explained her job was to give a play-by-play of the game to someone who then turns it into live statistics seen online or on television.

Johnson worked at the Coliseum and is grateful for the experience. One of her favorite moments, she said, was seeing the Oral Roberts-Florida upset game.

On Saturday, Johnson was back out working the IHSAA Boys Basketball State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Even though she graduates in May, she's hoping to stick around in the Indianapolis area.