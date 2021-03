INDIANAPOLIS — Upsets marked the first weekend of the NCAA tournament, but three No. 1 seeds are also moving on to the Sweet 16.

Oral Roberts, Loyola Chicago, Oregon State and Syracuse are all moving on to the Sweet 16 despite being underdogs in the second round on Sunday.

Baylor, Gonzaga and Michigan will all be favorites this weekend.

Here are schedules for the regional semifinal games:

Here are schedules and scores for the first weekend of the tournament.