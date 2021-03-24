'Indy Advocates' serve as guide for March Madness visitors

INDIANAPOLIS — Sarah Meyer can tell you just about anything about Downtown Indianapolis.

She's practically a walking encyclopedia. Her knowledge of the Circle City comes in handy while serving as an Indy Advocate for the thousands of visitors trying to find their way around this basketball town.

By day, Meyer works in marketing and communications for the Indiana Sports Corporation, but during the NCAA tournament, she and a number of other marketing professionals are taking on the duty of showing off Hoosier hospitality.

"They'll notice us, but we'll also notice if they're looking at their phones. If they look confused as to where they're going, we'll approach them. If they're taking a picture, we'll offer to take it for them," Meyer said.

The people in the blue jackets can point you in the direction of Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and every restaurant, store, and mural in between.

The Indy Advocates will be walking the streets of downtown Indy until March Madness comes to an end. Meyer says behind her mask is a smile and a ton of information she hopes will leave a lasting impression on behalf of the circle city.

"Some people are new to Indianapolis. Some have been before. But I think our reputation precedes us. We are known as Hoosier hospitality, so we have to make sure that continues," Meyer said.

The Indy Advocates will be out everyday usually from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. On game nights they will stay out later.