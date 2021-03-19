IPS students write letters to student-athletes for NCAA tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to make athletes feel welcomed in the Circle City for the NCAA Tournament, about 100 Indianapolis Public Schools students in third to sixth grades at William McKinley School 39 were asked to write letters extending their warmest welcomes and words of encouragement.

IPS/Photo Provided.

“My students were excited to be a part of the NCAA tournament since it is taking place in their town,” said fifth grade teacher, Julie Nash. Students wrote letters to welcome the athletes to Indianapolis, congratulate them on making it to the tournament and wish them luck in their games.”

She added one student drew a four-leaf clover and told the student-athlete that it was for good luck. Another student told the student-athletes that if he wanted good pizza he should go to Chicago’s Pizza.

IPS/Photo Provided.

“I really hope these letters put a smile on the student-athletes’ faces. I also hope it reminds them that little boys and girls look up to them as role models,” Nash said. “It’s a nice reminder that their actions and words on and off the court are being viewed by children everywhere, so they have a responsibility and an opportunity to make a good impression.”

