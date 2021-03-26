Miley Cyrus to perform a tribute to frontline heroes during NCAA Men's Final Four in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Miley Cyrus will perform a tribute to frontline heroes during the 2021 NCAA Men’s Final Four, AT&T announced on Friday.

Titled a "Tribute to Frontline Heroes," Cyrus is slated to perform Saturday, April 3 in Indianapolis at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

Between the first and second Final Four matchups, the singer will perform several of her hits to the COVID-19 frontline heroes in attendance at the basketball games. The Tribute is to celebrate the workers and their "continued service and sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The NCAA says it plans to invite the Indiana University Health system staff to attend the performance, as well.