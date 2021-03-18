NCAA First Four games in Bloomington and West Lafayette hopefully bring business to town

The first of 67 men's tournament games start Thursday night in West Lafayette and Bloomington.

Mackey Arena, on the campus of Purdue University, will host two of the first four games. Assembly Hall on the Indiana University campus is hosting the other first four matchups.

Places like the legendary Triple XXX family restaurant in West Lafayette and BuffaLouie's in Bloomington are preparing for what they hope will be good crowds in their communities.

For several small businesses, the tournament games are the shot in the arm the hospitality industry needs to survive.

