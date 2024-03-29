Watch Now
SportsNCAA Tournament

Actions

Oregon State frustrates Hidalgo and beats Notre Dame 70-65 in Sweet 16

notre dame.jpg
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
notre dame.jpg
Posted at 5:10 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 17:10:37-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Timea Gardiner scored 21 points, Raegan Beers added 18 points and 13 rebounds and Oregon State frustrated Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo to beat the Irish 70-65 on Friday and advance to their first regional final in eight years.

Donovyn Hunter added 11 points for the third-seeded Beavers (27-7), who will face either overall top-seed South Carolina or Indiana on Sunday.

Sonia Citron scored 22 points and Maddy Westbeld added 19 for second-seeded Notre Dame, which finishes the season at 28-7. Hidalgo, who came in averaging 22.9 points, was held to just 10 points on 4 of 17 shooting, matching a season low in scoring.

She also missed about four minutes at the start of the second quarter after officials ordered her to remove a stud from her nose.

Oregon State led by a point at halftime, but opened the second half on and 11-2 run, capped by a layup from Gardiner that forced an Irish timeout.

The Irish came back, taking a 59-57 lead on a pull-up jumper from Anna DeWolfe with just over 4 minutes left in the game.

But a 3-pointer from Donovan put Oregon State back in front for good.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!