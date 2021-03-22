PHOTOS: NCAA tournament upsets and Cinderellas

Share Facebook

Oral Roberts players and coaches celebrate after beating Ohio State 75-72 in a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Robert Franklin/AP

North Texas's Javion Hamlet (3) celebrates with Zachary Simmons during overtime of a first-round game against Purdue in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. North Texas defeated Purdue 78-69 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Darron Cummings/AP

Abilene Christian players celebrate after upsetting Texas 53-52 in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey/AP

Ohio forward Ben Vander Plas (5) reacts after hitting a three-point basket to give the team their first over Virginia during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Doug McSchooler/AP

Loyola Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (25) and Loyola Chicago guard Lucas Williamson (1) celebrate after beating Illinois 71-58 after a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Oral Roberts players celebrate at the end of a college basketball game against Florida in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis. Oral Roberts won 81-78. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) AJ Mast/AP

Syracuse's Joseph Girard III (11) and Marek Dolezaj (21) celebrate following a second-round game against West Virginia in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Indianapolis. Syracuse defeated Syracuse 75-72. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Darron Cummings/AP

Oregon State guard Jarod Lucas (2) reacts to being fouled on a layup against Oklahoma State during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

