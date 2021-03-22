Menu

SportsNCAA Tournament

PHOTOS: NCAA tournament upsets and Cinderellas

Teams such as Oral Roberts, Loyola Chicago, Abilene Christian and Ohio University are in the spotlight after NCAA tournament upsets.

  • NCAA Ohio St Oral Roberts Basketball
    Oral Roberts players and coaches celebrate after beating Ohio State 75-72 in a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)Photo by: Robert Franklin/AP
  • NCAA North Texas Purdue Basketball
    North Texas's Javion Hamlet (3) celebrates with Zachary Simmons during overtime of a first-round game against Purdue in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. North Texas defeated Purdue 78-69 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: Darron Cummings/AP
  • NCAA Abilene Christian Texas Basketball
    Abilene Christian players celebrate after upsetting Texas 53-52 in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)Photo by: Mark Humphrey/AP
  • NCAA Virginia Ohio Basketball
    Ohio forward Ben Vander Plas (5) reacts after hitting a three-point basket to give the team their first over Virginia during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)Photo by: Doug McSchooler/AP
  • NCAA Loyola Chicago Illinois Basketball
    Loyola Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (25) and Loyola Chicago guard Lucas Williamson (1) celebrate after beating Illinois 71-58 after a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Paul Sancya/AP
  • APTOPIX NCAA Oral Roberts Florida Basketball
    Oral Roberts players celebrate at the end of a college basketball game against Florida in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis. Oral Roberts won 81-78. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AJ Mast/AP
  • NCAA Syracuse West Virginia Basketball
    Syracuse's Joseph Girard III (11) and Marek Dolezaj (21) celebrate following a second-round game against West Virginia in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Indianapolis. Syracuse defeated Syracuse 75-72. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: Darron Cummings/AP
  • NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
    Oregon State guard Jarod Lucas (2) reacts to being fouled on a layup against Oklahoma State during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Paul Sancya/AP

