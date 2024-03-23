Purdue fans in Indianapolis for NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue fans turned out in big numbers for Friday night's "home" game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse — only an hour away from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

WRTV caught up with Boilermaker fans before the sold out showdown against Grambling State.

Hundreds of people wearing their black and gold gear covered Pennsylvania St. as they waited for the Fieldhouse doors to open.

The Boilermaker confidence soared. "It's our year," one fan said.

Fans were relieved by the Boilermakers making it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, with a 78-50 victory.

Zach Edey also had a record-breaking game, scoring the first 30-20 March Madness game since 1995.

Purdue plays Utah State at 2:40 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

