Purdue in Final Four, Fans and former players looking forward to Saturday’s game

LAFAYETTE — It’s been 44 years since Purdue played in a Final Four. It’s a game Purdue alum and former sportswriter Tim Costello remembers well.

“I was in Texas for my first job, so I was in exile. I had to watch on TV. That was a sad time, watching them fall to UCLA in the Final Four,” said Tim Costello.

Tim Costello got his love for the Boilermakers from his dad, 97-year-old Jack Costello. After serving in WWII, Jack chose Purdue.

“Met my wife there, that was a good deal,” said Jack Costello.

Tim and Jack have spent many games together at Mackey Arena. They both remember the 1969 and 1980 Final Four teams.

“It’s a thrill now to see them make the Final Four and feel like they could do a little more,” said Tim Costello.

On that 1980 Final Four team that Tim and Jack watched was John Anthrop.

Anthrop still lives in West Lafayette and is a season ticket holder.

“We’re glad this team was able to get there. I think it’s great for Coach Painter. I’m so happy for the team this year,” said Anthrop.

Anthrop was a senior on the 1980 team. Back then, Purdue played their first two games at Mackey Arena before going to the Sweet Sixteen in Lexington, Kentucky with Indiana, Duke and Kentucky.

“I always like to tell my kids that the teams in the regional that year were Purdue, Indiana, Duke and Kentucky so big names even back then like they are today,” said Anthrop.

Purdue got to come back to Indy for the Final Four and play at Market Square Arena where they ultimately fell to UCLA.

“It was a very good team, disappointed that we didn’t win but it was obviously a great experience. It’s something you can look back now and really appreciate what you accomplished,” said Anthrop.

Now, he and his teammates are no longer "the last team to make it to the Final Four." He’s looking forward to what this year's squad can accomplish.

“The hard part, in my opinion, is getting to the Final Four and they have done that. Now, just go play and have fun, enjoy the experience. Obviously you want them to win, they’re definitely good enough to win the tournament,” said Anthrop.