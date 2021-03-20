VCU out of NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA game scheduled Saturday night between VCU (Virginia Commonwealth University) and Oregon at Indiana Farmers Coliseum is a no-go due to COVID-19 protocols.

The decision was made by the NCAA Division, Men’s Basketball Committee and Marion County Public Health Department. As a result, Oregon will advance to the next round of the tournament.

VCU student-athletes will no longer be able to participate in the tournament.

The NCAA MBB Committee has declared the VCU-Oregon game a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols.



