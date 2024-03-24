Zach Edey and No. 1 seed Purdue roll into Sweet 16 with runaway win against Utah State

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Zach Edey had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 1 seed Purdue cruised into the Sweet 16 by pounding eighth-seeded Utah State 106-67 with an impressive offensive performance in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Trey Kaufman-Renn added 18 points and eight boards for Purdue (31-7), which broke the school’s single-season record for victories. Fletcher Loyer had 15 points, and Braden Smith had all six of his assists in the second half when the Boilermakers shot 65.2% from the field before pulling the starters.

Purdue also set a school record for most points in a March Madness game. Next up is fifth-seeded Gonzaga in the Midwest Region semifinals in Detroit.

Great Osodor, the Mountain West Player of the Year, had 14 points and six rebounds for Utah State. The Aggies (28-7) were outrebounded 49-26, and they headed home still in search of the program’s first regional semifinal since 1970.

The biggest reason this time was Edey, who had another dominant showing in Indianapolis, just 60 miles southeast of campus.

Purdue’s career scoring and rebounding leader looks as if he’s on a mission to add to his legacy following last year’s embarrassing first-round exit at the hands of 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson.

Another win would put Purdue in its first Elite Eight since 2019, when it lost in overtime to eventual national champ Virginia — one year after the Cavaliers became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed, UMBC.