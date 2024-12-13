NCAA unveils logos for 2026 Final Four and championship games in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — In 2026, The city of Indianapolis is hosting the 2026 Men's Final Four and the Division II and Division III men’s basketball championship games on the same weekend.

On Friday, the NCAA and Indiana Sports Corp unveiled the new logos for the games.

wrtv

This marks the ninth time the city will host the Final Four and the first time the city will host all three games in the same weekend — something that has only happened one other time in NCAA history.

The tradition is continuing after Indy was also host to the women's three championships games in 2016.

wrtv

"We take it very seriously when we host it and we try to raise the bar each and every time and make it better than it was when it arrived here," said Patrick Talty, Indiana Sports Corp President. "And so when it goes on to Detroit in 27 they're gonna have an even harder bar to clear, to make the Final Four even more special."

2026 also marks the 25th year since the NCAA moved its headquarters to Indianapolis.