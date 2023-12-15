New Fishers professional indoor football team unveils name

FISHERS — In homage to the Nickel Plate Road locomotive that runs through Hamilton County, the new professional indoor football team in central Indiana will be known as the Fishers Freight.

On Friday, the team officially announced their name and logos ahead of their first season starting in March 2025.

The team will play its home games at the new Fishers Event Center — which will also be home to the Indy Fuel.

WRTV

“We wanted to pay homage to the history behind the city we will be calling home,” said Team Owner Jim Hallett. “We’re very excited to be the Fishers Freight and can’t wait to begin play in the Fishers Event Center.”

The Freight's colors are navy, gold and steel.

In a release, the team says the colors portray the same colors dawned by the Nickel Plate Road train that last rumbled through the streets of Indianapolis in 2015.

"We’re thrilled to have the Fishers Freight representing this community and continuing to help build the new event center into a hub for sports and entertainment in our city. We look forward to bringing affordable family fun experiences to Fishers and I’m grateful for everyone who has worked tirelessly to make it happen.” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said.

The Indoor Football League season runs from March to July. There are currently 16 teams in the league.