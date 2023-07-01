Watch Now
New York Knicks to trade Obi Toppin to Indiana for two future second-round picks, ESPN reports

Frank Franklin II/AP
New York Knicks' Obi Toppin (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Sunday, April 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 4:18 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 16:20:42-04

INDIANAPOLIS — According to ESPN sources, the New York Knicks are finalizing a trade to send forward Obi Toppin to the Pacers in exchange for two future second-round picks.

Sources say the deal would give Toppin a more significant role in Indiana and would the Knicks more draft assets.

The deal cannot be completed until Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

