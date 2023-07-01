New York Knicks to trade Obi Toppin to Indiana for two future second-round picks, ESPN reports

INDIANAPOLIS — According to ESPN sources, the New York Knicks are finalizing a trade to send forward Obi Toppin to the Pacers in exchange for two future second-round picks.
Sources say the deal would give Toppin a more significant role in Indiana and would the Knicks more draft assets.
The deal cannot be completed until Thursday.
