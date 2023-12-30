NFL: Colts TE Drew Ogletree placed on Commissioners Exempt List

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts tightend, Drew Ogletree has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt List, according to a statement from the NFL.

The player will not be able to practice or attend games while on the list.

This comes less than 24 hours after Ogletree was arrested for alleged domestic battery.

According to online Hendricks County Jail records, the 25-year-old was booked into the Hendricks County Jail in Danville and is being held without bond.

He is charged with the following:



Domestic battery, committed in the physical presence of a child less than 16, knowing the child is present and might be able to see or hear

Domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury

Ogletree was selected by the Colts in the sixth round, 192nd overall, of the 2022 NFL Draft. He tore his ACL during training camp and was unable to participate in his rookie season.

The Colts first responded to Ogletree's arrest on Friday night, stating that the team was aware of the "disturbing allegations" and that they take these matters seriously.