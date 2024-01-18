NFL Combine will return to Indianapolis in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Scouting Combine will return to Indianapolis in 2025 for the 37th year.

Officials announced the NFL and Indianapolis reached an agreement to keep the combine in Indy for yet another year. Indianapolis has hosted the combine since 1987.

“Indianapolis has a storied history with the NFL Combine, so we are thrilled to continue partnering with Visit Indy, the Indianapolis Colts, and our local partners for the event in 2025,” Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president of club business, league events and international at the NFL, said. “The city has continued to innovate and help us evolve both the setup for the football evaluation process as well as growing the in-person experience for football fans in the region and across the country.”

Visit Indy, the Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium, the City of Indianapolis, IU Health and the Indiana Sports Corp worked collectively alongside the Colts to keep the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in 2025.

Since coming to Indianapolis over three decades ago, the event has grown immensely and reportedly generates a record-setting $9.1 million in economic impact to the city each year.

The 2024 NFL Combine will take place from Thursday, Feb. 29 through Sunday, March 3.

“We know cities across the U.S. consistently vie to host all of the NFL’s events,” Leonard Hoops, president & CEO of Visit Indy, said. “We appreciate the NFL’s continued confidence and partnership with Indy, and we are looking forward to continued growth in our city.”