NFL preparing for potential feet of snow in Buffalo

A major lake-effect snowstorm is impacting Upstate New York, and forecasters say it could be a doozy.

The National Weather Service is projecting nearly 30 inches of snow in Orchard Park, New York, where the Buffalo Bills play their home games. The snow is starting to fall today and is expected to continue falling through Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff against the Browns.

Some forecasts have called for even more snow.

Whether the game is played in Buffalo remains to be seen.

"We continue to monitor the weather and have been in contact with both clubs. If anything changes we will let you know,” an NFL spokesperson told WKBW.

In 2014, the Bills were forced to move their home game against the Jets to Detroit due to heavy snow. The NFL delayed the game by a day to Monday night. Detroit has a dome stadium, and the Lions are on the road this weekend.

A strong west wind on Lake Erie will cause massive snow in the Buffalo area. The direction of the wind will largely impact which areas of the region get a lot of snow.

“This will be a long event, with heavy lake effect snow developing tonight and lasting all the way through the weekend. With the lake effect bands slowly changing orientations, no one location will see the heavy snow for the entire duration of the event,” the National Weather Service said.