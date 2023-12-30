No. 1 Purdue routs Eastern Kentucky 80-53 to improve to 12-0

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Fletcher Loyer scored 14 points and Zach Edey had 13 points to help No. 1 Purdue rout Eastern Kentucky 80-53 on Friday night.

Mason Gillis and Trey Kaufman-Renn each added 10 points for the Boilermakers (12-1). Gillis also had nine rebounds. Braden Smith finished with eight assists.

Devontae Blanton led the Colonels (4-9) with 14 points. Leland Walker had 12.

Edey had just three points in the first half but extended his streak of scoring in double figures to 64 games. He was 5 of 7 from the field.

Purdue led by 35 points at 77-42 before going deep into its bench.