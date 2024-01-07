Watch Now
No. 14 Indiana women beat Nebraska 91-69 for 12th straight victory

Darron Cummings/AP
Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) is greeted by teammates after being taken out of an NCAA college basketball game during the second half against Purdue, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 22 points, Sydney Parrish hit six 3-pointers and scored 20, and Sara Scalia sank five 3s and scored 19 as No. 14 Indiana cruised past Nebraska 91-69 on Sunday for its 12th straight victory.

Holmes made 10 of 14 shots and grabbed six rebounds for the Hoosiers (13-1, 4-0 Big Ten Conference). Parrish sank 7 of 11 shots — 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. She also had six boards. Scalia hit 5 of 10 from distance, adding seven assists and six rebounds. Chloe Moore-McNeil pitched in with 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting.

Alexis Markowski had 21 points for the Cornhuskers (11-4, 3-1) on 9-for-14 shooting. She made all three of her 3-pointers and added six rebounds. Logan Nissley came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers, scoring 13.

Parrish scored 12 of Indiana’s 20 first-quarter points, helping the Hoosiers take a five-point lead into the second quarter.

Parrish sank 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range in the first half and scored 17, Holmes scored nine on 4-for-5 shooting and Indiana led 42-29 at halftime. The Hoosiers shot 61% from the floor and made 8 of 13 from beyond the arc (61.5%) in taking the 13-point lead. Markowski had 14 points at the break for Nebraska.

Holmes scored the first four points of the third quarter, but Nebraska closed to within 55-48 on a 3-pointer by Annika Stewart at the 3:49 mark. Scalia answered with a 3-pointer and Holmes scored seven in a 14-2 run to push the Hoosiers’ lead to 69-49 with one quarter remaining.

The Hoosiers sank 34 of 56 shots (60.7%) and made 14 of 23 from distance (60.9%). The Cornhuskers shot 44.3% (27 of 61) and made 9 of 22 from distance (40.9%).

Indiana’s longest win streak is 15. The Hoosiers, who have won 13 conference games in a row at home, beat the Cornhuskers for the seventh time in the last eight matchups and lead the all-time series 12-6.

UP NEXT

Indiana: The Hoosiers return home to play Penn State on Wednesday.

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers will host Illinois on Thursday.

