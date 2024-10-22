No. 14 Purdue begins post-Edey era among the favorites to win the Big Ten title

Purdue coach Matt Painter finally ended the school's 24-year Final Four drought before losing in the national championship and bidding adieu to two-time national player of the year Zach Edey. Starting guards Braden Smith and Flecther Loyer are back, as is starting forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, and the two-time defending Big Ten champs are again the league favorite with No. 14 preseason ranking. Their style could shift to small ball, depending on the expected emergence of guard Myles Colvin.

Players to watch

Smith (junior G, 12.0 ppg, 7.5 apg, 5.8 rpg). He's not the biggest guard or a top NBA prospect but he is the Boilermakers' catalyst. In March, he was a first-team all-conference selection. This year, he could give Purdue its third straight Big Ten Player of the Year.

Colvin (sophomore G, 6-5, 3.3 ppg). The son of former Purdue football star Rosevelt Colvin and brother of current Boilermakers volleyball star Raven gets a chance to create his own niche after logging just 8.5 minutes per game last season. With his size, style and athleticism, it may rekindle memories of another Purdue guard, All-American Jaden Ivey.

Kaufman-Renn (junior F, 6-9, 6.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg). After starting all 39 games last season in the large shadow of Edey, Kaufman-Renn now has a chance to become Purdue's next big star.

Departures and arrivals

Replacing the 7-foot-4 Edey might be impossible, but Painter also must fill holes left by Mason Gillis, Lance Jones and Ethan Morton. Purdue didn't find help in the transfer portal, but with so much experienced talent already on the roster, the six freshmen could find it tough to earn minutes. One interesting facet to watch: How Painter develops shot-blocking 7-foot-4, 230-pound freshman Daniel Jacobsen.

Top games

Nov. 4 opener vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; Nov. 15, vs. Alabama; Nov. 19, at Marquette; Jan. 18 at Oregon; Jan. 31, vs. Indiana; Feb. 23, at Indiana; Feb. 28, vs. UCLA.

Facts and figures

Purdue was the last team to win three outright Big Ten regular-season crowns, from 1994-96. ... The Boilermakers have won a league-best 59 Big Ten games since 2020-21. ... The Feb. 28 matchup against UCLA will pit the late John Wooden's alma mater against the school he led to 10 national championships. ... Painter also has 7-2 center Will Berg and a set of brothers, Josh and Caleb Furst, on the roster.