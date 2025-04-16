Noblesville Boom: Indiana Pacers' G League Team Gets Rebrand

INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday morning, the Indiana Pacers' G League affiliate unveiled their new name and logo during a ceremony in Noblesville. Formerly known as the Indiana Mad Ants, the team will now be called the Noblesville Boom.

The new name holds special significance for longtime Pacers fans, as it is a tribute to legendary coach Bobby "Slick" Leonard, who famously coined the phrase "Boom, Baby!" during his time as a commentator.

Originally based in Fort Wayne, the team was named after "Mad" Anthony Wayne, an American Revolutionary War general. For the last two seasons, the Mad Ants have played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse while awaiting their new home.

The Noblesville Boom will play at The Arena at Innovation Mile in Noblesville once construction is completed this summer.

New arena coming to Hamilton County

“We’re thrilled to tip off an exciting new era for our G League team, the Noblesville Boom, while honoring the legacy and global brand power of the Indiana Pacers,” Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines said. “The city of Noblesville and Mayor Chris Jensen continue to be incredible partners as the team prepares to relocate to their new home in Noblesville, which will bring more exciting opportunities for fans to enjoy world-class basketball

Fans can visit NoblesvilleBoom.com for more details, sign up for updates, and secure tickets for the upcoming season starting in November.

The NBA G League continues to be a crucial platform for players aspiring to reach the NBA, with many current NBA stars having G League experience, including Pacers’ star forward Pascal Siakam..