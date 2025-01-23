Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman wins prestigious Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has been named the 2024 Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year. The honor recognizes Freeman's contributions both on and off the field. The award, presented by Marathon Oil, is given annually by the American Heart Association to the top college football coach in the nation.

Freeman led the Fighting Irish to a historic 14-2 season, including victories over No. 2 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and No. 6 Penn State in the Orange Bowl. Notre Dame finished the season ranked No. 2 in both the AP and AFCA Top 25 polls.

"I am humbled and honored to receive the award because of what it represents," said Freeman. “I got into coaching in January 2010 and I was diagnosed with an enlarged heart valve. My football career was over and I wanted to stay close to the game I grew up with and loved. I love football and I loved winning and I wanted to be part of helping a football team win.”

The Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards ceremony also celebrated other outstanding coaches:



Syracuse's Fran Brown was named the Paul "Bear" Bryant Newcomer Coach of the Year.

Legendary Baylor coach Grant Teaff received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt was honored with the Heart of a Champion award.

The event also included the announcement of the winner of the Fan Vote Favorite, presented by Accenture, which went to James Madison University's Bob Chesney.

The Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards were established in 1986 by the Bryant family and the American Heart Association to honor the legacy of the legendary coach and raise funds for heart disease research.

To learn more about the awards’ history and for 2026 event information visit bryantawards.org.

