Officials: Djokovic, Russian players can compete at French Open

French Open officials said Novak Djokovic would be able to compete at the French Open in May even if he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 as long as coronavirus restrictions in France remain lifted.

Djokovic could not play in the Australian Open after being deported from Australia in January because he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the Associated Press, French Open Director Amelie Mauresmo announced the news at a press conference.

"At this stage, there is nothing to stop him returning to the courts," Mauresmo said, per the AP.

Organizers also announced that Russian players will be able to compete but won't compete under the Russian flag due to their country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the news outlet reported.

Earlier this week, France lifted COVID-19 restrictions, including mandatory mask-wearing in most settings and allowing unvaccinated people back into restaurants, sports arenas, and other venues.