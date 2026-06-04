Ohio State teammates reunite with the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- It's quite the reunion for a pair of Colts defensive linemen. Jaylahn Tuimoloau and Caden Curry shared the locker room for three seasons at Ohio State and even won a national championship together in 2024.

Fast forward two years, and the two will share the locker room once again, this time with the Indianapolis Colts. The reunion became official when the Colts selected Curry in the sixth round of the NFL Draft back in late April.

On draft day, 23-year-old Tuimoloau described what it was like waiting for his college teammate to get the call to join him in Indianapolis.

“I kept telling him, I was like, I just got a feeling," Tuimoloau said. "We're going to get you. We're going to get you. It was crazy. I think after I watched us pick up CJ (Allen), I kind of went and did my thing – was cleaning the house, and I was like, ‘Man, let me hop back on. Let me hop back on and see who we picked,’ As soon as I hopped back on, I called him [Caden Curry]. I probably called him before we called him, before he got on the interview with you guys. So, I was truly excited to have another Buckeye with us. Just truly blessed. I made sure to tell him like hey, I need him right next to me. So, we're locker buddies, so it's like we never left.”

23-year-old Curry is a Greenwood native and former Center Grove High School football star. He not only joins his hometown team but also gets another chance to play with one of his most beloved teammates.

Curry mentioned how special it is to have a chance to play alongside Tuimoloau again.

"JT [Tuimoloau] was actually my big brother at Ohio State," Curry said. "I was a freshman at Ohio State, and he was the guy that took me under his wing. He was just somebody I always looked up to, and now to have this in the pro level is just so crazy and so surreal. It's so nice to have JT because he's such a great person, he's such a great player. He's such a great guy to look up to because he does everything the right way."

Curry also mentioned the best piece of advice Tuimoloau gave him as he advances to the NFL level.

"Just take it one day at a time," Curry said. "It's a job now, this is what you do for a living, no school with it. Just being able to make the most of the moment when you're in it, and just to be yourself. Don't try to be somebody that you're not and just live in the moment."

The Colts open the regular season on Sept. 13th at 1 p.m. against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.