Olympic Swimming Trials to be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Today marks one year until the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials will be held in Indianapolis.

The event will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, making history as the first Olympic Swim Trials to be held in an NFL stadium.

Officials expect the Trials to bring more than 250,000 visitors to Indianapolis, along with about $100 million in economic impact.

“As a member of the Indianapolis community, I have witnessed first-hand how this city has shown time and time again that we host sporting events like no other,” Susana Duarte, VP of Enterprise Communications at One America, said.

Indianapolis last hosted the Olympic Swimming Trials in 2000, but 2024 marks the 100-year anniversary of the first time the city ever hosted the Trials.

Coincidentally, both the 1924 and 2024 Summer Olympic games take place in Paris, France.

During the event, more than 15,000 swimmers will compete throughout nine days to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“This is a chance for more families, more friends and more fans of swimming to come and participate at the Trials for the first time ever,” USA Swimming President and CEO Tim Hinchey said.

Three-day ticket packages and all session passes are now on sale for the Trials.

To view the order of events during the Trials, click here.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

