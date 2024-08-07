Brownsburg's Chloe Dygert wins first gold medal at 2024 Olympics

PARIS, IDF — Brownsburg's Chloe Dygert is a gold medalist!

The Marion University grad, 27, is taking home a gold medal in the track cycling team pursuit.

Dygert and her teammates defeated New Zealand in the final pursuit for the first gold medal for the U.S. women in this event's Olympic history.

This is Dygert's fourth all-time Olympic medal, but first gold.

