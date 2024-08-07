Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

Brownsburg's Chloe Dygert wins first gold medal at 2024 Olympics

Paris Olympics Day 1 Photo Gallery
Associated Press
Chloe Dygert, of United States, gets ready to start the women's cycling time trial event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Paris Olympics Day 1 Photo Gallery
Paris Olympics Cycling
Posted
and last updated

PARIS, IDF — Brownsburg's Chloe Dygert is a gold medalist!

The Marion University grad, 27, is taking home a gold medal in the track cycling team pursuit.

Dygert and her teammates defeated New Zealand in the final pursuit for the first gold medal for the U.S. women in this event's Olympic history.

This is Dygert's fourth all-time Olympic medal, but first gold.

WATCH | Check out what this Filipino gymnast will receive after winning gold

Filipino gymnast awarded condo, ramen, free colonoscopies after winning gold at Olympics

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.