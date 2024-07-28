Celine Dion reflects on taking the stage at Paris Olympics opening ceremony: 'So full of joy'

Celine Dion is reflecting after her powerful return to the stage at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, sharing her feelings after marking her first live performance since announcing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in December 2022.

"I'm honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities!" wrote Dion after her performance of Édith Piaf's "Hymne à l'amour," which concluded the grand ceremony at the Eiffel Tower.

Dion also took time to recognize the athletes of the Olympics.

"Most of all, I'm so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance," Dion wrote. "All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you!"

Lady Gaga, Aya Nakamura and others also performed for the world stage on the Seine River during the opening ceremony on Friday, which showcased athletes from the more than 200 nations competing in the Olympic Games.

"You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!" Dion wrote.

Dion previously opened up to Vogue France about the possibility of returning to the stage.

"For four years I've been saying to myself that I'm not going back, that I'm ready, that I'm not ready... As things stand, I can't stand here and say to you: 'Yes, in four months.' I don't know... My body will tell me," she said in the interview that was published in April.

"On the other hand, I don't just want to wait. It's morally hard to live from day to day," she continued. "It's hard, I'm working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder. Tomorrow is another day. But there's one thing that will never stop, and that's the will. It's the passion. It's the dream. It's the determination."