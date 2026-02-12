Chloe Kim falls short of Olympic gold three-peat in halfpipe competition

Chloe Kim's quest to make history with a third straight Olympic gold medal fell short Thursday during the women's halfpipe when the snowboarder came away with silver.

She led the rankings through most of the runs and ended with a score of 88.00, but South Korea’s Gaon Choi earned a 90.25 beating her out of the top spot.

Kim was trying to become the first snowboarder to win three straight Olympic gold medals.

The 25-year-old from California hurt her shoulder four weeks ago, disrupting her lead-in to the Milan Cortina Games. Wearing a brace in qualifying on Wednesday, she put down a solid run to lead the standings and said her injury felt fine.

"I've been doing this for 22 years," Kim said. "Muscle memory is a thing."

Kim traditionally has the highest-flying, most difficult runs in her sport. She is the first woman to land two separate kinds of 1080-degree double corks.

The halfpipe competition at Livigno Snow Park in the Milan Cortina Games boasted several celebrity fans on the sidelines, including Snoop Dogg and Kim's boyfriend, Myles Garrett, the defensive end for the Cleveland Browns.

Shaun White was on hand, as well. He is the only other snowboarder with three gold medals in a sport that arrived at the Olympics in 1998.

Two riders — Ester Ledecka in parallel giant slalom and Anna Gasser in big air — had a chance for three straight earlier in these Olympics, but neither ended up on the podium.