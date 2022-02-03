Watch
Decker out remainder of Olympics after suffering injury in 5-2 win over Finland

Petr David Josek/AP
United States' Brianna Decker is helped off the ice after being injured during a preliminary round women's hockey game against Finland at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Three-time Olympian Brianna Decker had to be stretched off the ice Wednesday during the U.S. women's hockey team's first game of the Beijing Olympics.

According to the Associated Press, Decker went down with an apparent leg injury after being tripped from behind by Finland’s Ronja Savolainen midway through the first period.

The news outlet reported that the assistant captain yelled out in pain several times as the team doctor was treating her.

The AP reported that as she was being loaded onto a stretcher, the gold medalist was unable to put any weight on her left leg.

A penalty was not called on Savolainen, according to the news outlet.

The team went on to win 5-2 with goals by Kendall Coyne Schofield and Alex Carpenter, who each scored twice.

NBC Chicago and the Washington Post reported that due to her injury, Decker will miss the remainder of the Olympics.

