Evansville Reitz goes all out in support of alumna, Olympian Lilly King

INDIANAPOLIS — One of Indiana's most beloved athletes is getting a ton of support from her hometown.

Lilly King, current 100 meter breaststroke world record holder and 2016 gold medalist, has brought the Olympics spirit to her alma mater.

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has put together a sign of support for the former Indiana University swimmer to wish her well during her time in Paris.

Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation

King will compete in the 100 and 200 meter breaststroke events.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines