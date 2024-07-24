Indiana State swimmer named flag bearer for Aruba at Paris Olympics

TERRE HAUTE — A swimmer with Indiana ties will represent her home country as the flag bearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony later this week.

Chloe Farro, a senior swimmer at Indiana State University, was named the flag bearer for Aruba.

Farro is the first Sycamore to be selected as a flag bearer in the Olympics since Bruce Baumgartner carried the USA flag in 1996.

"It's an honor to be at the Olympics representing Aruba, but being the flag bearer elevates the honor to a whole other level," Farro said. "I am so grateful that I was chosen to bear our flag in front of thousands of people. I'm happy that I get to put our little island's flag out there on the world's biggest athletic stage."

Farro is from Savaneta, Aruba.

Farro is one of three Sycamores to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games. Joining her are alums Erin Reese (women's hammer throw) and Mary Theisen-Lappen (women's weightlifting).

ISU track & field alumnus Noah Malone will also be competing for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games in multiple events.

