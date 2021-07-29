Watch
US gymnast Sunisa Lee wins gold in women’s individual all-around

Ashley Landis/AP
Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 9:07 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 09:20:06-04

TOKYO — U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee has won the gold medal in the women’s gymnastics individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 18-year-old athlete is now the fifth straight American woman to claim the coveted all-around title at the Summer Games.

With a total of 57.433 points, Lee edged out Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade in the final after the 22-year-old gymnast stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine.

Andrade walked away with the silver medal, the first gymnastics all-around medal by a Latin American athlete, according to The Associated Press.

Gymnast Angelina Melnikova of Russia earned the bronze medal.

