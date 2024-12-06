Oregon, Penn State fans travel to Indianapolis for Big Ten Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans will flock to Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday to cheer for Oregon or Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Two major college football fan bases are meeting in Indianapolis this weekend, and they will be bringing the heat as there are major playoff implications on the line.

“When I wear the Oregon O, I’m representing them. There’s a lot of pride behind that,” April Koda said.

“I think the fans are ready for it, and they will be all over it,” Todd Troup said.

Koda and Troup are alumni from two different universities, both hoping their team can pull off the win.

For Koda, Oregon’s run to the Big Ten Championship is personal.

“In 2020, one of our best friends passed away,” Koda said.

That friend, Robbie McEachern, went to dozens of University of Oregon football games with Koda. He died of Osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

“I just picture us jumping in the stands together, yelling. There are almost no words,” Koda said.

Troup is the president of the Penn State Alumni Association for Indiana. He uses his platform to connect Penn State alumni together.

“There’s no better place to be than Happy Valley, right in University Park,” Troup said. “Penn State offers more than just a degree; it offers hope for your future.”

Now, the two fans are hoping their team takes home the coveted Big Ten Title Saturday night.