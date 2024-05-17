Pacer fan's mancave pays homage to the Blue and Gold

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Pacers get set to take on the Knicks in a pivotal game 6 match up, we’ve found through the course of these playoffs that pacer fans come from all over.

“My man cave is called the Pacement,” Tyler Watts told WRTV.

Watts will tell you that his love for the Pacers is real.

“I started collecting any sort of pacers memorabilia when I was in middle school,” Watts said.

Those mementos turned into a full-on man cave in his basement in Kentucky.

“We even have a chair that was used in market square arena,” Watts said.

Inside the Pacement, you will find everything from trading card — to signed memorabilia —to jerseys.

"We have my daughter’s favorite players as well. She’s only 9, but her favorite players mean a lot to me because she really likes basketball, so if she’s got a favorite player I try to highlight them more than what would make sense to the average Pacer fan,” Watts said.

Watts says he and his daughter have bonded over the game of basketball.

“So, what I did is I wrote fan mail to a lot of these players and I had them make these autographs to my daughter,” Watts added.

Watts will tell you that you can’t put a price on something you love and that’s exactly what this man cave is – one ever growing story about a man’s love for the Indiana Pacers.

"That’s what I want the Pacement to be – a snippet of a museum of my favorite part of being a pacer fan throughout the years that I’ve watched them play," Watts concluded.

