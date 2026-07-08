Pacers add frontcourt depth, sign forward Larry Nance Jr. in free agency

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Free agent forward Larry Nance Jr. has agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Nance Jr., 33, is entering his 12th NBA season after stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Atlanta Hawks.

He played last season with the Cavaliers, appearing in 35 games and averaging 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in just under 13 minutes per game. Over 581 career games, the 6-foot-6 forward has averaged 7.5 points and 5.9 rebounds.

The Pacers targeted frontcourt depth in free agency, and Nance Jr. is expected to fill a rotational role. He will back up center Ivica Zubac, whom Indiana acquired at last season’s trade deadline in a deal that sent Bennedict Mathurin and Isaiah Jackson to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Nance Jr.’s deal marks Indiana’s second move of free agency, coming a week after the Pacers signed former 76er Kelly Oubre Jr.