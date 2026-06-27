Pacers announce four-game Summer League schedule

(WRTV) -- The NBA announced Friday the schedule for all Summer League games, and the Pacers ' four-game slate is set.

Indiana will play four games on UNLV's campus in Las Vegas, Nevada, from July 10-15. Indiana will play against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The dates and times are as follows.



July 10 — vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 4:30 p.m.

July 11 — at Philadelphia 76ers, 5:30 p.m.

July 13 — vs. Toronto Raptors, 4:30 p.m.

July 15 — at Minnesota Timberwolves, 3:30 p.m.

A marquee matchup to look out for is the Pacers vs. Timberwolves on July 15th, as two former Purdue basketball standouts, Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn, will face off against each other for the first time in a professional uniform.

Smith was sent to the Pacers as part of a draft-day trade, and Kaufman-Renn was selected by the Timberwolves with the 59th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The Summer League will also include two semifinal games on Saturday, July 18, and a championship game on Sunday, July 19.