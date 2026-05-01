Pacers CEO Mel Raines to deliver IU undergrad commencement message

BLOOMINGTON — Pacers Sports and Entertainment president and CEO Mel Raines will give the commencement message at IU Bloomington’s undergraduate commencement ceremony.

Raines became the CEO of Pacers Sports and Entertainment in 2024. Prior to that, she was the president and COO. Raines is the first female CEO in the organization’s history.

Raines graduated from IU Bloomington with a telecommunications degree in 1991.

Raines played a key role in helping Indianapolis host Super Bowl XLVI in 2012, serving as the vice president of government relations and event operations on the Host Committee.

She was named to the USA Today Women of the Year list in 2025.

IU’s undergraduate commencement is scheduled for Saturday, May 8 at 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.