Pacers collaborate with Kevin Hart’s entertainment company to boost fan events

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 27, 2025) – Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Hartbeat, a global entertainment company founded by comedian Kevin Hart.

This collaboration aims to bring exciting and culturally rich experiences to Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever fans, as well as the broader Indianapolis community.

As PS&E's official “cultural curator,” Hartbeat will develop a range of live experiences and content that merges basketball with music, comedy, and culture. The partnership will introduce a variety of engaging events at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, including stand-up comedy, live performances, halftime shows, festivals, and unique merchandise collaborations.

“When it comes to delivering world-class fan experiences, we want to continue to raise the bar and this partnership does just that,” said PS&E CEO Mel Raines. “As our official cultural curator, Hartbeat will be instrumental in creating unique and exciting experiences and content for fans that elevate our brands, community and growing fanbase.”

The collaboration will kick off with a music and comedy festival during the AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 event on July 18-19 in Indianapolis. Hartbeat will curate a lineup of acts for this exciting festival and produce content to be shared on their LOL Network and other platforms.

Joey Graziano, PS&E's EVP of Strategy and New Business Ventures, said, “This partnership will produce a year-round lineup of new programming and events that will continue to showcase Indianapolis as a premier entertainment destination.”

With a strong track record in comedy and sports, including popular shows like Cold as Balls and NBA Unplugged, Hartbeat is well-poised to deliver memorable experiences for fans year-round. Fans interested in updates on upcoming events and ticket information can sign up for email notifications through the PS&E website.