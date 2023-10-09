Pacers FanJam returns to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — The popular Pacers FanJam presented by Gainbridge returns on Saturday, Oct. 14, giving fans the opportunity to get their first, up-close look at the 2023-24 team.

The event is free and open to the public, with complimentary tickets (limit of six per person) available beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.

The first 5,000 fans to enter will receive a complimentary T-shirt and food voucher valid for one hot dog, a bag of chips and a 12 oz. Pepsi product.

Fanjam will be jam-packed with activities like on court action, a "rookie show," player photo opps, and a chance to throw a free throw for $1 benefiting the Pacers Foundation.

