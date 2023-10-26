Pacers fans optimistic for new season

INDIANAPOLIS— On Wednesday night, the Pacers kicked off the 2023-2024 campaign with a 143-120 win over the Washington Wizards.

Thousands of fans were at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and many of them saw Bicentennial Unity Plaza for the first time.

"To see this dome behind us and the full court and like these little snack bars, I just think it’s so cool. I did not expect any of this here," said Aidan Williams, a Pacers fan.

Before heading into the game, Williams and other fans say they're expecting a good year from the Pacers.

"Super excited and just to see what Rick Carlisle and the boys can do," said William Disinger, a Pacers fan.

"This is the first team I’ve really been excited about in a couple years," said Wiliam Castetter, a Pacers fan.

Disinger said he was looking forward to seeing some of the members of the Pacers including Bruce Brown, Obi Toppin, and Jarace Walker.

Michael Hopson, a superfan has been dressing up for 30 seasons. He was happy with what he saw from the team after the first half.

"Fantastic we’re playing hard, we’re balling hard. Hey I look forward to a fantastic season," said Hopson.

