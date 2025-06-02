Pacers fans rush to grab finals merch after historic win

INDIANAPOLIS— The Indiana Pacers are officially headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000, and the city is buzzing with electric energy.

Just hours after their thrilling win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, fans wasted no time celebrating and hitting local stores for their first taste of NBA Finals gear.

With the Pacers set to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, die-hard supporters are proudly repping their team with freshly printed T-shirts, hats, and jerseys.

For many, grabbing Finals merch is about being part of history.

“You can’t go wrong with buying the Finals gear for the Pacers,” said Debbie Schutz, longtime Pacers fan. “My two sons went to a couple of the games, so it’s been a big hype in our home."

Debbie Schutz was shopping at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Carmel and said her household has been swept up in the excitement.

wrtv Pacers fans buy NBA Finals merch

Others were quick to name their first pickup: “We got a Halliburton jersey right after the game."

From hats to hoodies, the Finals merch is flying off shelves and fans aren’t shy about showing their support as the Pacers gear up to take on the Thunder.

“Everyone was going absolutely nuts it was so fun to watch,” said Lynadia, standing alongside her friend Madison.

“This is a huge moment and we are excited and ready to compete against OKC,” said Lynadia. “I know people are doubting us, but we are here.”

The Finals fever is spreading fast in Indiana, and it’s clear that Pacers fans are more than ready to rep their team on the biggest stage.