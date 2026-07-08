Pacers forward Gabe McGlothan excited to suit up for Indy's Summer League squad

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Pacers’ Summer League squad will open play July 10 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and second-year forward Gabe McGlothan is excited to lead the way.

McGlothan averaged 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds in 23 games last season with the Noblesville Boom, the Pacers’ G League affiliate. He signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Indiana in September 2025 after appearing for the Pacers in the preseason.

The 26-year-old did not suit up for the Pacers’ Summer League team last year, but he played for the Boom following his preseason stint with Indiana. Now, as he gears up for his first Summer League experience with the blue and gold, McGlothan says he’s ready to set the tone.

“I love it because the priority and the standard that everybody has is really high,” McGlothan said. “Stepping back into this gym, you see everyone has that same intentionality and the will to get better. I just love being back here, especially seeing some of the guys I played with last year.”

The 6-foot-7 inch forward is the oldest player on Indiana’s Summer League roster, and he shared what he wants the Pacers’ identity to be on the court.

"We’re the Pacers, we’re going to be running,” McGlothan said. “Our big motto this summer is ‘speed kills.’ If we can keep going and be fast, that’s what we’re going to do, run.”

The Pacers’ Summer League roster was officially announced last week, but McGlothan said the group has already meshed well despite having just over a week of practice together.

"Of course, it's a short time to bring a bunch of people together," McGlothan said. "But the way we play, we've got a lot of height, a lot of high IQ players that know how to play basketball, and they teach it very well. Those two things marrying each other, I mean, it comes together and it allows us to focus on connection on the court."

Indiana opens the first of four Summer League games on July 10 at 4:30 p.m. against the Cavaliers in Las Vegas.