Pacers gear up for Eastern Conference Finals amidst Indy 500 excitement

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Indiana Pacers prepare to make their mark in the Eastern Conference Finals, all eyes are on Indianapolis—not just for basketball, but for the upcoming 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

The Pacers have advanced to this critical playoff stage, and their journey aligns with one of the biggest events in motorsport.

Upcoming Playoff Schedule

The Pacers will begin their series on the road, facing either the New York Knicks or the Boston Celtics, with the following schedule set (all times Eastern):

Game 1: May 21, 8 p.m. (Boston/New York) - TNT

Game 2: May 23, 8 p.m. (Boston/New York) - TNT

Game 3: May 25, 8 p.m. (Gainbridge Fieldhouse) - TNT

Game 4: May 27, 8 p.m. (Gainbridge Fieldhouse) - TNT

Game 5: May 29, 8 p.m. (Boston/New York) - TNT (if necessary)

Game 6: May 31, 8 p.m. (Gainbridge Fieldhouse) - TNT (if necessary)

Game 7: June 2, 8 p.m. (Boston/New York) - TNT (if necessary)

The Knicks currently lead their series against the Celtics 3-2. However, the Celtics recently showed they can bounce back, winning 127-102 even after losing star player Jayson Tatum to injury.

The Pacers’ Game 3 coincides with the Indy 500, bringing together two major events on the same day

All playoff games will be aired on TNT and available for streaming on Max.